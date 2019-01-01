QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.02/7.24%
52 Wk
0.32 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
79.8M
Payout Ratio
68.55
Open
-
P/E
10.07
Shares
249.5M
Outstanding
Computer And Technologies Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company provides software products. It operates in three segments, the Application Services segment; the Integration and Solutions services segment; and the investments segment. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Application Services segment that engages in the provision of enterprise applications software and e-business services for enterprises including the provision of enterprise applications software with implementation and ongoing support services; and the GETS, cloud services and other related value-added services. Geographical revenue is derived from Hong Kong and other countries.

Computer And Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Computer And Technologies (CXGEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Computer And Technologies (OTCPK: CXGEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Computer And Technologies's (CXGEF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Computer And Technologies (CXGEF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Computer And Technologies (CXGEF)?

A

The stock price for Computer And Technologies (OTCPK: CXGEF) is $0.32 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 19:59:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Computer And Technologies (CXGEF) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is Computer And Technologies (OTCPK:CXGEF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Computer And Technologies (CXGEF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Computer And Technologies (CXGEF) operate in?

A

Computer And Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.