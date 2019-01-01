Computer And Technologies Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company provides software products. It operates in three segments, the Application Services segment; the Integration and Solutions services segment; and the investments segment. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Application Services segment that engages in the provision of enterprise applications software and e-business services for enterprises including the provision of enterprise applications software with implementation and ongoing support services; and the GETS, cloud services and other related value-added services. Geographical revenue is derived from Hong Kong and other countries.