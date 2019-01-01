QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
China XD Plastics Co Ltd manufactures special plastic material that is used for automobiles. Its product offering includes automobile exteriors, interiors and other components such as air conditioner casing, heating and ventilation casing, engine covers and air ducts which marketed are predominantly sold in China.

China XD Plastics Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China XD Plastics Co (CXDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China XD Plastics Co (OTCEM: CXDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China XD Plastics Co's (CXDC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China XD Plastics Co.

Q

What is the target price for China XD Plastics Co (CXDC) stock?

A

The latest price target for China XD Plastics Co (OTCEM: CXDC) was reported by Credit Suisse on July 20, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CXDC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for China XD Plastics Co (CXDC)?

A

The stock price for China XD Plastics Co (OTCEM: CXDC) is $0.0363 last updated Today at 3:24:58 PM.

Q

Does China XD Plastics Co (CXDC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China XD Plastics Co.

Q

When is China XD Plastics Co (OTCEM:CXDC) reporting earnings?

A

China XD Plastics Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is China XD Plastics Co (CXDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China XD Plastics Co.

Q

What sector and industry does China XD Plastics Co (CXDC) operate in?

A

China XD Plastics Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.