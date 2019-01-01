|Q1 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q2 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China XD Plastics Co (OTCEM: CXDC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for China XD Plastics Co.
The latest price target for China XD Plastics Co (OTCEM: CXDC) was reported by Credit Suisse on July 20, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CXDC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for China XD Plastics Co (OTCEM: CXDC) is $0.0363 last updated Today at 3:24:58 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for China XD Plastics Co.
China XD Plastics Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for China XD Plastics Co.
China XD Plastics Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.