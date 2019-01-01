Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd is a manufacturer of batteries and related products used in electric bikes, electric vehicles, and special-purpose electric vehicles. The largest business segment is the production of lead-acid batteries for electric bikes. Smaller segments produce lithium-ion batteries and related products. The company supplies its batteries directly to electric-bike manufacturers, as well as to a network of independent distributors selling batteries on the secondary market. Nearly all of Chaowei Power's revenue is generated in China.