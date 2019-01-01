QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd is a manufacturer of batteries and related products used in electric bikes, electric vehicles, and special-purpose electric vehicles. The largest business segment is the production of lead-acid batteries for electric bikes. Smaller segments produce lithium-ion batteries and related products. The company supplies its batteries directly to electric-bike manufacturers, as well as to a network of independent distributors selling batteries on the secondary market. Nearly all of Chaowei Power's revenue is generated in China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chaowei Power Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chaowei Power Hldgs (CWWGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chaowei Power Hldgs (OTCPK: CWWGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chaowei Power Hldgs's (CWWGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chaowei Power Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Chaowei Power Hldgs (CWWGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chaowei Power Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Chaowei Power Hldgs (CWWGF)?

A

The stock price for Chaowei Power Hldgs (OTCPK: CWWGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chaowei Power Hldgs (CWWGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chaowei Power Hldgs.

Q

When is Chaowei Power Hldgs (OTCPK:CWWGF) reporting earnings?

A

Chaowei Power Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chaowei Power Hldgs (CWWGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chaowei Power Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Chaowei Power Hldgs (CWWGF) operate in?

A

Chaowei Power Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.