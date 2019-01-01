QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Creative Waste Solutions Inc operates in the waste management industry. The company through its subsidiaries provides waste management environmental services including solid waste and recycling collection, transportation, processing, and disposal services. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the geographical region of the South East. The company generates revenue from waste removal services.

Analyst Ratings

Creative Waste Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Creative Waste Solutions (CWSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Creative Waste Solutions (OTC: CWSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Creative Waste Solutions's (CWSS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Creative Waste Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Creative Waste Solutions (CWSS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Creative Waste Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Creative Waste Solutions (CWSS)?

A

The stock price for Creative Waste Solutions (OTC: CWSS) is $0.0085 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 13:43:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Creative Waste Solutions (CWSS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Creative Waste Solutions.

Q

When is Creative Waste Solutions (OTC:CWSS) reporting earnings?

A

Creative Waste Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Creative Waste Solutions (CWSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Creative Waste Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Creative Waste Solutions (CWSS) operate in?

A

Creative Waste Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.