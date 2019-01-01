QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
9.71 - 9.79
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.4K
Div / Yield
0.48/4.99%
52 Wk
8.08 - 11.14
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
3128.03
Open
9.71
P/E
628.63
EPS
0
Shares
230.4M
Outstanding
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada. The Long-Term Care operations segment represents approximately 19 long-term care communities in Ontario. The majority of the revenue is derived from the Canadian Retirement segment.

Chartwell Retirement Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chartwell Retirement (CWSRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chartwell Retirement (OTC: CWSRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chartwell Retirement's (CWSRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chartwell Retirement.

Q

What is the target price for Chartwell Retirement (CWSRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chartwell Retirement

Q

Current Stock Price for Chartwell Retirement (CWSRF)?

A

The stock price for Chartwell Retirement (OTC: CWSRF) is $9.79 last updated Today at 5:00:46 PM.

Q

Does Chartwell Retirement (CWSRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on February 24, 2006.

Q

When is Chartwell Retirement (OTC:CWSRF) reporting earnings?

A

Chartwell Retirement does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chartwell Retirement (CWSRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chartwell Retirement.

Q

What sector and industry does Chartwell Retirement (CWSRF) operate in?

A

Chartwell Retirement is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.