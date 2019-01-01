Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada. The Long-Term Care operations segment represents approximately 19 long-term care communities in Ontario. The majority of the revenue is derived from the Canadian Retirement segment.