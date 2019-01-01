Concord New Energy Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the company are an investment in power plants, engineering, procurement, construction and equipment manufacturing, and provision of power plant operation and maintenance services. The operating segments of the company are power generation which includes the operation of wind and solar power plants, engineering procurement and construction and equipment manufacturing segment which include providing technical and consultancy services, securing power resources, and others segment which includes a provision of power plant operation and maintenance activities. The company generates most of its revenue from engineering procurement and construction and equipment manufacturing segment.