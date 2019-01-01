QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Concord New Energy Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the company are an investment in power plants, engineering, procurement, construction and equipment manufacturing, and provision of power plant operation and maintenance services. The operating segments of the company are power generation which includes the operation of wind and solar power plants, engineering procurement and construction and equipment manufacturing segment which include providing technical and consultancy services, securing power resources, and others segment which includes a provision of power plant operation and maintenance activities. The company generates most of its revenue from engineering procurement and construction and equipment manufacturing segment.

Concord New Energy Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Concord New Energy Group (CWPWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Concord New Energy Group (OTCPK: CWPWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Concord New Energy Group's (CWPWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Concord New Energy Group.

Q

What is the target price for Concord New Energy Group (CWPWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Concord New Energy Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Concord New Energy Group (CWPWF)?

A

The stock price for Concord New Energy Group (OTCPK: CWPWF) is $0.0904 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:26:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Concord New Energy Group (CWPWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Concord New Energy Group.

Q

When is Concord New Energy Group (OTCPK:CWPWF) reporting earnings?

A

Concord New Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Concord New Energy Group (CWPWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Concord New Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Concord New Energy Group (CWPWF) operate in?

A

Concord New Energy Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.