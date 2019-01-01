QQQ
Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp is an exploration stage mining company. Its Woodjam copper-gold porphyry project is in south-central British Columbia. The project covers approximately 64,088 hectares. Six zones of porphyry mineralization namely, Megabuck, Deerhorn, Takom, Three Firs, Southeast, Megaton have been identified at Woodjam. The company's segment includes the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties which is operated in Canada.

see more
Consolidated Woodjam Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Consolidated Woodjam (CWMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Consolidated Woodjam (OTCQB: CWMCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Consolidated Woodjam's (CWMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Consolidated Woodjam.

Q

What is the target price for Consolidated Woodjam (CWMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Consolidated Woodjam

Q

Current Stock Price for Consolidated Woodjam (CWMCF)?

A

The stock price for Consolidated Woodjam (OTCQB: CWMCF) is $0.0892 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:59:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Consolidated Woodjam (CWMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Consolidated Woodjam.

Q

When is Consolidated Woodjam (OTCQB:CWMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Consolidated Woodjam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Consolidated Woodjam (CWMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Consolidated Woodjam.

Q

What sector and industry does Consolidated Woodjam (CWMCF) operate in?

A

Consolidated Woodjam is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.