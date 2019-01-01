Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp is an exploration stage mining company. Its Woodjam copper-gold porphyry project is in south-central British Columbia. The project covers approximately 64,088 hectares. Six zones of porphyry mineralization namely, Megabuck, Deerhorn, Takom, Three Firs, Southeast, Megaton have been identified at Woodjam. The company's segment includes the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties which is operated in Canada.