Crown Resorts is Australia's largest hotel-casino company. Its flagship property is Crown Melbourne, an integrated complex with more than 2,600 electronic game machines, or EGMs, 540 tables, and three hotels. Crown also operates Crown Perth, a property with more than 2,500 EGMs, 350 tables, and three hotels. Crown has also obtained a licence to operate Sydney's second casino, Crown Sydney, centred on the VIP and premium gaming market. The company also operates Aspinall's, a boutique, premium-focussed casino in London.