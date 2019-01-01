QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.42 - 10.46
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
677.2M
Outstanding
Crown Resorts is Australia's largest hotel-casino company. Its flagship property is Crown Melbourne, an integrated complex with more than 2,600 electronic game machines, or EGMs, 540 tables, and three hotels. Crown also operates Crown Perth, a property with more than 2,500 EGMs, 350 tables, and three hotels. Crown has also obtained a licence to operate Sydney's second casino, Crown Sydney, centred on the VIP and premium gaming market. The company also operates Aspinall's, a boutique, premium-focussed casino in London.

Crown Resorts Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crown Resorts (CWLDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crown Resorts (OTCPK: CWLDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Crown Resorts's (CWLDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crown Resorts.

Q

What is the target price for Crown Resorts (CWLDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Crown Resorts

Q

Current Stock Price for Crown Resorts (CWLDF)?

A

The stock price for Crown Resorts (OTCPK: CWLDF) is $9 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:31:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crown Resorts (CWLDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Crown Resorts.

Q

When is Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDF) reporting earnings?

A

Crown Resorts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Crown Resorts (CWLDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crown Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does Crown Resorts (CWLDF) operate in?

A

Crown Resorts is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.