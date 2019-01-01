QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Central Wireless Inc is a development company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Central Wireless Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Wireless (CWIR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Wireless (OTCEM: CWIR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Central Wireless's (CWIR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Central Wireless.

Q

What is the target price for Central Wireless (CWIR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Central Wireless

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Wireless (CWIR)?

A

The stock price for Central Wireless (OTCEM: CWIR) is $0.000003 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 16:11:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Central Wireless (CWIR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central Wireless.

Q

When is Central Wireless (OTCEM:CWIR) reporting earnings?

A

Central Wireless does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Central Wireless (CWIR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Wireless.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Wireless (CWIR) operate in?

A

Central Wireless is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.