Country Wide Insurance Co provides auto insurance and related products in New York. It offers services to the regional specialty niche market consisting of lower limit private passenger and commercial automobile business in the downstate New York area.

Country Wide Insurance Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Country Wide Insurance (CWID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Country Wide Insurance (OTCEM: CWID) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Country Wide Insurance's (CWID) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Country Wide Insurance.

Q

What is the target price for Country Wide Insurance (CWID) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Country Wide Insurance

Q

Current Stock Price for Country Wide Insurance (CWID)?

A

The stock price for Country Wide Insurance (OTCEM: CWID) is $20 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 17:39:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Country Wide Insurance (CWID) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 19, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Country Wide Insurance (OTCEM:CWID) reporting earnings?

A

Country Wide Insurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Country Wide Insurance (CWID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Country Wide Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does Country Wide Insurance (CWID) operate in?

A

Country Wide Insurance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.