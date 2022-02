Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd is the developer of utility-scale solar, battery, wave, and hybrid energy projects. The firm is mainly engaged in CETO wave energy technology/microgrid build, own, operator, which is developing and commercializing technology for zero-emission electricity generation from ocean swell, and the production and selling of energy through the ownership of microgrids; and Solar and Battery engineering and procurement. The firm realizes revenue from the sales of Garden Island Microgrid.