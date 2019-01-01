QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Cowen provides financial services in two segments: the operating company, which includes Cowen Investment Management, investment banking, the markets division, and the research division; and the asset company, which consists of private investments, real estate investments and other legacy investment strategies. Cowen offers investment management services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers its investment banking and research services to corporations and institutional investors in the U.S. and Europe. Revenue comes primarily through investment banking and brokerage services.

Cowen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cowen (CWGRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cowen (OTCPK: CWGRP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cowen's (CWGRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cowen.

Q

What is the target price for Cowen (CWGRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cowen

Q

Current Stock Price for Cowen (CWGRP)?

A

The stock price for Cowen (OTCPK: CWGRP) is $1400 last updated Thu Aug 19 2021 18:34:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cowen (CWGRP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 31, 2018.

Q

When is Cowen (OTCPK:CWGRP) reporting earnings?

A

Cowen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cowen (CWGRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cowen.

Q

What sector and industry does Cowen (CWGRP) operate in?

A

Cowen is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.