Cowen provides financial services in two segments: the operating company, which includes Cowen Investment Management, investment banking, the markets division, and the research division; and the asset company, which consists of private investments, real estate investments and other legacy investment strategies. Cowen offers investment management services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers its investment banking and research services to corporations and institutional investors in the U.S. and Europe. Revenue comes primarily through investment banking and brokerage services.