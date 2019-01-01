QQQ
CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc.
(OTCPK:CVUA)
1.59
At close: May 20

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (OTC:CVUA), Quotes and News Summary

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (OTC: CVUA)

Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVUA) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (OTCPK: CVUA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc.'s (CVUA) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc..

Q
What is the target price for CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVUA) stock?
A

There is no analysis for CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc.

Q
Current Stock Price for CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVUA)?
A

The stock price for CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (OTCPK: CVUA) is $1.59 last updated May 20, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVUA) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc..

Q
When is CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (OTCPK:CVUA) reporting earnings?
A

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVUA) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc..

Q
What sector and industry does CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVUA) operate in?
A

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.