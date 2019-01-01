QQQ
CVS Group PLC is a veterinary service provider in the United Kingdom. The group operates through four business divisions; Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. The veterinary practice segment generates most of the revenues. The company facilitates its veterinary services through its diagnostics, laboratory reports, along pet cremation services. It also offers retail pharmacy through Animed Direct. Geographically, it generates the majority of the revenue from the United Kingdom and also operates in the Netherlands and Ireland.

CVS Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CVS Group (CVSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CVS Group (OTCPK: CVSGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CVS Group's (CVSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CVS Group.

Q

What is the target price for CVS Group (CVSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CVS Group

Q

Current Stock Price for CVS Group (CVSGF)?

A

The stock price for CVS Group (OTCPK: CVSGF) is $32.1 last updated Wed Nov 10 2021 17:21:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CVS Group (CVSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CVS Group.

Q

When is CVS Group (OTCPK:CVSGF) reporting earnings?

A

CVS Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CVS Group (CVSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CVS Group.

Q

What sector and industry does CVS Group (CVSGF) operate in?

A

CVS Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.