Cerved Group SpA is a holding company that owns the Cerved Group, an Italian credit information service provider. It operates through three segments. The Risk Management segment, which accounts for the majority of the Cerved Group's revenue, offers products and services that help businesses and financial institutions to assess the credit status of their customers, business counterparties, and potential customers. The Growth Services segment offers information and analyses that help customers to understand the target market and regions, develop businesses, and improve customer satisfaction. The credit management segment assesses and manages troubled receivables and assets. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Italian domestic market.