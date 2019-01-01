QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Cerved Group SpA is a holding company that owns the Cerved Group, an Italian credit information service provider. It operates through three segments. The Risk Management segment, which accounts for the majority of the Cerved Group's revenue, offers products and services that help businesses and financial institutions to assess the credit status of their customers, business counterparties, and potential customers. The Growth Services segment offers information and analyses that help customers to understand the target market and regions, develop businesses, and improve customer satisfaction. The credit management segment assesses and manages troubled receivables and assets. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Italian domestic market.

Cerved Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cerved Group (CVMTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cerved Group (OTCGM: CVMTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cerved Group's (CVMTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cerved Group.

Q

What is the target price for Cerved Group (CVMTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cerved Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Cerved Group (CVMTY)?

A

The stock price for Cerved Group (OTCGM: CVMTY) is $14.31 last updated Today at 6:06:42 PM.

Q

Does Cerved Group (CVMTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cerved Group.

Q

When is Cerved Group (OTCGM:CVMTY) reporting earnings?

A

Cerved Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cerved Group (CVMTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cerved Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Cerved Group (CVMTY) operate in?

A

Cerved Group is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.