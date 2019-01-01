QQQ
Sila Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objective is to pay regular cash distributions to stockholders and to preserve, protect, and return capital contributions to stockholders. The company owns and manages healthcare assets. Its operating segment includes Data Center and Healthcare. The company generates maximum revenue from the Healthcare segment.

Sila Realty Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Sila Realty Trust (CVMCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sila Realty Trust (OTCGM: CVMCA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sila Realty Trust's (CVMCA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sila Realty Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Sila Realty Trust (CVMCA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sila Realty Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Sila Realty Trust (CVMCA)?

A

The stock price for Sila Realty Trust (OTCGM: CVMCA) is $6.43 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 14:47:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sila Realty Trust (CVMCA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sila Realty Trust.

Q

When is Sila Realty Trust (OTCGM:CVMCA) reporting earnings?

A

Sila Realty Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sila Realty Trust (CVMCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sila Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Sila Realty Trust (CVMCA) operate in?

A

Sila Realty Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.