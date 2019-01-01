QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
C. Uyemura & Co Ltd is a Japan based company operates in the surface finishing business. It offers specialty plating and surface finishing chemicals, specialized finishing and plating equipment, chemical control systems, industrial commodity chemicals, and non-ferrous metals. In addition, the group is also engaged in the real estate leasing business which involves leasing of office buildings and condominiums.

C. Uyemura & Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy C. Uyemura & Co (CUYRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of C. Uyemura & Co (OTCPK: CUYRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are C. Uyemura & Co's (CUYRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for C. Uyemura & Co.

Q

What is the target price for C. Uyemura & Co (CUYRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for C. Uyemura & Co

Q

Current Stock Price for C. Uyemura & Co (CUYRF)?

A

The stock price for C. Uyemura & Co (OTCPK: CUYRF) is $48.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:58:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does C. Uyemura & Co (CUYRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for C. Uyemura & Co.

Q

When is C. Uyemura & Co (OTCPK:CUYRF) reporting earnings?

A

C. Uyemura & Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is C. Uyemura & Co (CUYRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for C. Uyemura & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does C. Uyemura & Co (CUYRF) operate in?

A

C. Uyemura & Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.