QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
127.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Countryside Partnerships PLC is a UK based home builder. It specializes in the activities of placemaking and urban regeneration. The operating segments of the group are Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes offering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners. Partnership segment operates in and around London, the West Midlands and the North West of England. The Housebuilding segment develops large-scale sites, providing private and affordable housing around London and in the South-East of England, operating under both the Countryside and Millgate brands. The group principally operates in the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Countryside Partnerships Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Countryside Partnerships (CUSPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Countryside Partnerships (OTCGM: CUSPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Countryside Partnerships's (CUSPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Countryside Partnerships.

Q

What is the target price for Countryside Partnerships (CUSPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Countryside Partnerships

Q

Current Stock Price for Countryside Partnerships (CUSPY)?

A

The stock price for Countryside Partnerships (OTCGM: CUSPY) is $13.1 last updated Fri May 22 2020 13:58:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Countryside Partnerships (CUSPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Countryside Partnerships.

Q

When is Countryside Partnerships (OTCGM:CUSPY) reporting earnings?

A

Countryside Partnerships does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Countryside Partnerships (CUSPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Countryside Partnerships.

Q

What sector and industry does Countryside Partnerships (CUSPY) operate in?

A

Countryside Partnerships is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.