QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
3.37
Shares
93.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Curves Holdings Co Ltd is an operator of fitness club curbs for women.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Curves Holdings Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Curves Holdings Co (CURHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Curves Holdings Co (OTCPK: CURHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Curves Holdings Co's (CURHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Curves Holdings Co.

Q

What is the target price for Curves Holdings Co (CURHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Curves Holdings Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Curves Holdings Co (CURHF)?

A

The stock price for Curves Holdings Co (OTCPK: CURHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Curves Holdings Co (CURHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Curves Holdings Co.

Q

When is Curves Holdings Co (OTCPK:CURHF) reporting earnings?

A

Curves Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Curves Holdings Co (CURHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Curves Holdings Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Curves Holdings Co (CURHF) operate in?

A

Curves Holdings Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.