Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
1.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
61.1M
Outstanding
Currie Rose Resources Inc an exploration stage company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It conducts the business in a single operating segment which consists of its Canadian resource property interest in Rossland, BC.

Currie Rose Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Currie Rose Resources (CUIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Currie Rose Resources (OTCPK: CUIRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Currie Rose Resources's (CUIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Currie Rose Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Currie Rose Resources (CUIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Currie Rose Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Currie Rose Resources (CUIRF)?

A

The stock price for Currie Rose Resources (OTCPK: CUIRF) is $0.0275 last updated Thu Sep 09 2021 16:15:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Currie Rose Resources (CUIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Currie Rose Resources.

Q

When is Currie Rose Resources (OTCPK:CUIRF) reporting earnings?

A

Currie Rose Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Currie Rose Resources (CUIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Currie Rose Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Currie Rose Resources (CUIRF) operate in?

A

Currie Rose Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.