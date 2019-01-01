QQQ
CU Inc is engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through Electricity and Natural gas segments. The Electricity segment provides regulated electricity transmission, distribution and related infrastructure solutions in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon and the Northwest Territories. The Natural Gas segment provides integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and related infrastructure development throughout Alberta and in the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan.

CU Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CU (CUIPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CU (OTCGM: CUIPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CU's (CUIPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CU.

Q

What is the target price for CU (CUIPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CU

Q

Current Stock Price for CU (CUIPF)?

A

The stock price for CU (OTCGM: CUIPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CU (CUIPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CU.

Q

When is CU (OTCGM:CUIPF) reporting earnings?

A

CU does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CU (CUIPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CU.

Q

What sector and industry does CU (CUIPF) operate in?

A

CU is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.