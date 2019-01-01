QQQ
China Oriental Group Co Ltd is a iron and steel producer. The company is organized into two main operating segments: Iron and Steel and Real Estate. The Iron and Steel segment comprised of manufacturing and sale of iron and steel products and trading of steel products and iron ore and under its Real Estate segment it develops and sale properties. China Oriental produces downstream products including H-sections steel, cold rolled sheets, galvanized sheets, strips and strip, Billets, Rebar, and Steel pile sheet. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Iron and Steel segment. The firm's major customers are based in Northern China.

China Oriental Grp Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Oriental Grp Co (CUGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Oriental Grp Co (OTCPK: CUGCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Oriental Grp Co's (CUGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Oriental Grp Co.

Q

What is the target price for China Oriental Grp Co (CUGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Oriental Grp Co

Q

Current Stock Price for China Oriental Grp Co (CUGCF)?

A

The stock price for China Oriental Grp Co (OTCPK: CUGCF) is $0.27 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 15:53:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Oriental Grp Co (CUGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Oriental Grp Co.

Q

When is China Oriental Grp Co (OTCPK:CUGCF) reporting earnings?

A

China Oriental Grp Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Oriental Grp Co (CUGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Oriental Grp Co.

Q

What sector and industry does China Oriental Grp Co (CUGCF) operate in?

A

China Oriental Grp Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.