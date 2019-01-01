China Oriental Group Co Ltd is a iron and steel producer. The company is organized into two main operating segments: Iron and Steel and Real Estate. The Iron and Steel segment comprised of manufacturing and sale of iron and steel products and trading of steel products and iron ore and under its Real Estate segment it develops and sale properties. China Oriental produces downstream products including H-sections steel, cold rolled sheets, galvanized sheets, strips and strip, Billets, Rebar, and Steel pile sheet. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Iron and Steel segment. The firm's major customers are based in Northern China.