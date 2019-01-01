Crunchfish AB is a technical pioneer in digital payment with a patent-pending Digital Cash solution that uses a two-step payment process, first clearing offline followed by online settlement. This makes digital payment robust and independent of the network. Crunchfish digital cash wallet is exceptionally flexible and can be used with all types of payment solutions. It delivers the properties of cash, such as immediate clearing, offline payments and preservation of the payer's integrity, without requiring any changes to the central or commercial banking infrastructures. The company has also developed Blippit, an app terminal that connects to cash register systems for both online and offline payments and has a patent-pending solution to reduce food waste.