Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Cuentas Inc is a FinTech e-banking and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology aimed at providing solutions for the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic and Latino population. Its services include mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer-to-peer money transferring, and providing access to bank accounts for customers who previously could not obtain bank accounts. The proprietary Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card provides holders with a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content.

Cuentas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cuentas (CUENW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cuentas (NASDAQ: CUENW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cuentas's (CUENW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cuentas.

Q

What is the target price for Cuentas (CUENW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cuentas

Q

Current Stock Price for Cuentas (CUENW)?

A

The stock price for Cuentas (NASDAQ: CUENW) is $0.3001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:34:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cuentas (CUENW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cuentas.

Q

When is Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUENW) reporting earnings?

A

Cuentas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cuentas (CUENW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cuentas.

Q

What sector and industry does Cuentas (CUENW) operate in?

A

Cuentas is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.