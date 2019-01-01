|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China Comm Services Corp (OTCPK: CUCSF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for China Comm Services Corp.
There is no analysis for China Comm Services Corp
The stock price for China Comm Services Corp (OTCPK: CUCSF) is $0.475 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 20:13:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for China Comm Services Corp.
China Comm Services Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for China Comm Services Corp.
China Comm Services Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.