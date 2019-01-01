QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
China Communications Services Corp Ltd is active in the technology sector. The company provides integrated comprehensive solutions for the informatization and digitalization sector. It provides integrated solutions, including telecommunications infrastructure services, business process outsourcing services as well as applications, content and other services to telecommunications operators, government agencies, industrial customers and small-and-medium enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Comm Services Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Comm Services Corp (CUCSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Comm Services Corp (OTCPK: CUCSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Comm Services Corp's (CUCSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Comm Services Corp.

Q

What is the target price for China Comm Services Corp (CUCSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Comm Services Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for China Comm Services Corp (CUCSF)?

A

The stock price for China Comm Services Corp (OTCPK: CUCSF) is $0.475 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 20:13:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Comm Services Corp (CUCSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Comm Services Corp.

Q

When is China Comm Services Corp (OTCPK:CUCSF) reporting earnings?

A

China Comm Services Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Comm Services Corp (CUCSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Comm Services Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does China Comm Services Corp (CUCSF) operate in?

A

China Comm Services Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.