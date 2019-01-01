QQQ
C-Cube Genetics Inc operates in the packaged foods industry in the United States. The company is engaged in manufacturing of nutraceutical supplements.

Analyst Ratings

C-Cube Genetics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy C-Cube Genetics (CUBG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of C-Cube Genetics (OTCEM: CUBG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are C-Cube Genetics's (CUBG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for C-Cube Genetics.

Q

What is the target price for C-Cube Genetics (CUBG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for C-Cube Genetics

Q

Current Stock Price for C-Cube Genetics (CUBG)?

A

The stock price for C-Cube Genetics (OTCEM: CUBG) is $3 last updated Tue Feb 25 2020 15:22:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does C-Cube Genetics (CUBG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for C-Cube Genetics.

Q

When is C-Cube Genetics (OTCEM:CUBG) reporting earnings?

A

C-Cube Genetics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is C-Cube Genetics (CUBG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for C-Cube Genetics.

Q

What sector and industry does C-Cube Genetics (CUBG) operate in?

A

C-Cube Genetics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.