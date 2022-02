Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development and commercialization of anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care, and unique prescription products. Citius is currently advancing two proprietary product candidates, Mino-Lok product and a Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine formulation. Mino-Lok product is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections. The company's Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to patients suffering from Grade I and II hemorrhoids. It is primarily operating within the critical care and cancer care market segments.