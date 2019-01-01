Clean Seas Seafood Ltd is engaged in full cycle breeding, production and sale of Yellowtail Kingfish. The company's operating segments are Finfish Sales and Tuna Operations. It generates a majority of its revenue from Finfish sales segment. Finfish sales segment includes Yellowtail Kingfish, Mulloway, and some wild caught Tuna. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia and also has a presence in Europe and Other countries.