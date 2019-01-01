QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.07/3.35%
52 Wk
2.14 - 3.6
Mkt Cap
993.8M
Payout Ratio
94.21
Open
-
P/E
31.46
Shares
464.4M
Outstanding
Costa Group is the largest fresh produce company in Australia, with an estimated market share of over 15%, principally supplying fresh fruit and vegetables to the major Australian supermarkets. While supplemented by third-party growers, the firm's products are predominantly sourced from around 5,000 planted hectares of farmland, 30 hectares of tomato glasshouse facilities, and mushroom-growing facilities across Australia. Costa also operates berry farms in Morocco and China as part of its international business.


Costa Group Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Costa Group Holdings (CTTQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Costa Group Holdings (OTCPK: CTTQF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Costa Group Holdings's (CTTQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Costa Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Costa Group Holdings (CTTQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Costa Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Costa Group Holdings (CTTQF)?

A

The stock price for Costa Group Holdings (OTCPK: CTTQF) is $2.14 last updated Today at 5:30:44 PM.

Q

Does Costa Group Holdings (CTTQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Costa Group Holdings.

Q

When is Costa Group Holdings (OTCPK:CTTQF) reporting earnings?

A

Costa Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Costa Group Holdings (CTTQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Costa Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Costa Group Holdings (CTTQF) operate in?

A

Costa Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.