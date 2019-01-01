Costa Group is the largest fresh produce company in Australia, with an estimated market share of over 15%, principally supplying fresh fruit and vegetables to the major Australian supermarkets. While supplemented by third-party growers, the firm's products are predominantly sourced from around 5,000 planted hectares of farmland, 30 hectares of tomato glasshouse facilities, and mushroom-growing facilities across Australia. Costa also operates berry farms in Morocco and China as part of its international business.