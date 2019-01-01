QQQ
CTT-Correios de Portugal SA is a logistics company domiciled in Portugal. The company organizes itself into four segments: mail, express and parcels, financial services, and bank. The mail segment, which generates a vast majority of the company's revenue, provides mail postal services to business customers, distribution of advertising materials, and postal communication solutions, among others. Express and parcels, the next largest segment, provides parcel postal and courier services. The company provides financial services such as payment processing and retail banking through both the financial services segment and the bank segment. The company earns most of its revenue domestically.

CTT-Correios de Portugal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CTT-Correios de Portugal (CTTOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CTT-Correios de Portugal (OTCPK: CTTOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CTT-Correios de Portugal's (CTTOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CTT-Correios de Portugal.

Q

What is the target price for CTT-Correios de Portugal (CTTOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CTT-Correios de Portugal

Q

Current Stock Price for CTT-Correios de Portugal (CTTOF)?

A

The stock price for CTT-Correios de Portugal (OTCPK: CTTOF) is $4.73 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:55:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CTT-Correios de Portugal (CTTOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CTT-Correios de Portugal.

Q

When is CTT-Correios de Portugal (OTCPK:CTTOF) reporting earnings?

A

CTT-Correios de Portugal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CTT-Correios de Portugal (CTTOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CTT-Correios de Portugal.

Q

What sector and industry does CTT-Correios de Portugal (CTTOF) operate in?

A

CTT-Correios de Portugal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.