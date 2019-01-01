CTT-Correios de Portugal SA is a logistics company domiciled in Portugal. The company organizes itself into four segments: mail, express and parcels, financial services, and bank. The mail segment, which generates a vast majority of the company's revenue, provides mail postal services to business customers, distribution of advertising materials, and postal communication solutions, among others. Express and parcels, the next largest segment, provides parcel postal and courier services. The company provides financial services such as payment processing and retail banking through both the financial services segment and the bank segment. The company earns most of its revenue domestically.