Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.96 - 1.84
Mkt Cap
365.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
381.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cettire Ltd is an online luxury goods retailer. The company sells clothing products, accessories, footwear, handbags, and other products.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cettire Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cettire (CTTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cettire (OTCPK: CTTLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cettire's (CTTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cettire.

Q

What is the target price for Cettire (CTTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cettire

Q

Current Stock Price for Cettire (CTTLF)?

A

The stock price for Cettire (OTCPK: CTTLF) is $0.9592 last updated Fri Mar 12 2021 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cettire (CTTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cettire.

Q

When is Cettire (OTCPK:CTTLF) reporting earnings?

A

Cettire does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cettire (CTTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cettire.

Q

What sector and industry does Cettire (CTTLF) operate in?

A

Cettire is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.