Calmare Therapeutics Inc is US-based medical device company which is engaged in developing and commercializing products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain. The key product of the company is Calmare Pain Therapy Device which is a non-invasive and non-addictive modality that can treat chronic, neuropathic pain. The company offers a non-pharmacological (no drugs), non-addictive (no narcotics) and non-invasive (over the skin) solution to chronic pain sufferers in an outpatient treatment setting.