Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Calmare Therapeutics Inc is US-based medical device company which is engaged in developing and commercializing products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain. The key product of the company is Calmare Pain Therapy Device which is a non-invasive and non-addictive modality that can treat chronic, neuropathic pain. The company offers a non-pharmacological (no drugs), non-addictive (no narcotics) and non-invasive (over the skin) solution to chronic pain sufferers in an outpatient treatment setting.

Calmare Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calmare Therapeutics (CTTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calmare Therapeutics (OTCEM: CTTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Calmare Therapeutics's (CTTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Calmare Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Calmare Therapeutics (CTTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Calmare Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Calmare Therapeutics (CTTC)?

A

The stock price for Calmare Therapeutics (OTCEM: CTTC) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:43:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calmare Therapeutics (CTTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Calmare Therapeutics.

Q

When is Calmare Therapeutics (OTCEM:CTTC) reporting earnings?

A

Calmare Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Calmare Therapeutics (CTTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calmare Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Calmare Therapeutics (CTTC) operate in?

A

Calmare Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.