QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 0.92
Mkt Cap
27.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
72.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CHAR Technologies Ltd is a cleantech development and services company, specializing in high temperature pyrolysis, converting woody materials and organic waste into renewable gases, biocarbon development activated charcoal 'SulfaCHAR' and solid biofuel 'CleanFyre'. It also provides custom equipment for industrial air and water treatment, and services in environmental management, site investigation and remediation, engineering, and resource efficiency.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CHAR Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CHAR Technologies (CTRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CHAR Technologies (OTCPK: CTRNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CHAR Technologies's (CTRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CHAR Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for CHAR Technologies (CTRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CHAR Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for CHAR Technologies (CTRNF)?

A

The stock price for CHAR Technologies (OTCPK: CTRNF) is $0.38 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:13:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CHAR Technologies (CTRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CHAR Technologies.

Q

When is CHAR Technologies (OTCPK:CTRNF) reporting earnings?

A

CHAR Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CHAR Technologies (CTRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CHAR Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does CHAR Technologies (CTRNF) operate in?

A

CHAR Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.