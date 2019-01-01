|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CHAR Technologies (OTCPK: CTRNF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CHAR Technologies.
There is no analysis for CHAR Technologies
The stock price for CHAR Technologies (OTCPK: CTRNF) is $0.38 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:13:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CHAR Technologies.
CHAR Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CHAR Technologies.
CHAR Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.