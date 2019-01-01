Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista, or CTEEP, is a Brazilian private-public utility concession company involved in the transmission of electric power. Through its subsidiaries, CTEEP plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric transmission systems and transmission-related infrastructure projects throughout the country of Brazil. The company segments its operations between Infrastructure, Operation & Maintenance, and Concession Assets Remuneration business units. The vast majority of CTEEP's revenue can be derived from its Operation & Maintenance division, which controls and cares for its nationwide electricity transmission system. The company transmits a significant amount of all the power produced in Brazil and over half of the energy consumed in Southeast Brazil.