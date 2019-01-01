QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21 - 24
Mkt Cap
9.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.33
Shares
432.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CTP NV is the full-service commercial real estate developer managing and delivering custom-built, high-tech business parks throughout Central and Eastern Europe. A vast majority of its revenue is earned through rental income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CTP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CTP (CTPVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CTP (OTCPK: CTPVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CTP's (CTPVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CTP.

Q

What is the target price for CTP (CTPVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CTP

Q

Current Stock Price for CTP (CTPVF)?

A

The stock price for CTP (OTCPK: CTPVF) is $21 last updated Wed Sep 29 2021 19:57:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CTP (CTPVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CTP.

Q

When is CTP (OTCPK:CTPVF) reporting earnings?

A

CTP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CTP (CTPVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CTP.

Q

What sector and industry does CTP (CTPVF) operate in?

A

CTP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.