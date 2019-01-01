QQQ
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Electric Utilities
Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista, or CTEEP, is a Brazilian private-public utility concession company involved in the transmission of electric power. Through its subsidiaries, CTEEP plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric transmission systems and transmission-related infrastructure projects throughout the country of Brazil. The company segments its operations between Infrastructure, Operation & Maintenance, and Concession Assets Remuneration business units. The vast majority of CTEEP's revenue can be derived from its Operation & Maintenance division, which controls and cares for its nationwide electricity transmission system. The company transmits a significant amount of all the power produced in Brazil and over half of the energy consumed in Southeast Brazil.

Cia de Transmissao de Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cia de Transmissao de (CTPTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cia de Transmissao de (OTCPK: CTPTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cia de Transmissao de's (CTPTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cia de Transmissao de.

Q

What is the target price for Cia de Transmissao de (CTPTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cia de Transmissao de

Q

Current Stock Price for Cia de Transmissao de (CTPTY)?

A

The stock price for Cia de Transmissao de (OTCPK: CTPTY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cia de Transmissao de (CTPTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 27, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2012.

Q

When is Cia de Transmissao de (OTCPK:CTPTY) reporting earnings?

A

Cia de Transmissao de does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cia de Transmissao de (CTPTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cia de Transmissao de.

Q

What sector and industry does Cia de Transmissao de (CTPTY) operate in?

A

Cia de Transmissao de is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.