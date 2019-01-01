QQQ
Central Maine Power Co operates in the utilities industry. The company is engaged in distribution of electricity.

Central Maine Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Maine Power (CTPPO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Maine Power (OTCEM: CTPPO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Central Maine Power's (CTPPO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Central Maine Power.

Q

What is the target price for Central Maine Power (CTPPO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Central Maine Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Maine Power (CTPPO)?

A

The stock price for Central Maine Power (OTCEM: CTPPO) is $110.5 last updated Wed Aug 04 2021 13:30:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Central Maine Power (CTPPO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2018.

Q

When is Central Maine Power (OTCEM:CTPPO) reporting earnings?

A

Central Maine Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Central Maine Power (CTPPO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Maine Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Maine Power (CTPPO) operate in?

A

Central Maine Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.