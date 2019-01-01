QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.28/2.46%
52 Wk
11.18 - 15.5
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
37.3
Open
-
P/E
15.91
Shares
473M
Outstanding
Charter Hall Group's main activity is managing property funds for retail and institutional investors, and listed REITs such as Charter Hall Retail REIT, Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT, and Charter Hall Long WALE REIT. More than two thirds of earnings come from funds management and we expect this proportion to increase over time. Strong returns generated substantial performance fees over the last five years, which we expect to moderate due to lower property market returns in future, however regular base fees and intermittent performance fees should continue. Charter Hall co-invests in its funds, so a portion of its earnings come from rent, as well as development fees and development profits on projects that it manages.

Charter Hall Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Charter Hall (CTOUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Charter Hall (OTC: CTOUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Charter Hall's (CTOUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Charter Hall.

Q

What is the target price for Charter Hall (CTOUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Charter Hall

Q

Current Stock Price for Charter Hall (CTOUF)?

A

The stock price for Charter Hall (OTC: CTOUF) is $11.6 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:16:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Charter Hall (CTOUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charter Hall.

Q

When is Charter Hall (OTC:CTOUF) reporting earnings?

A

Charter Hall does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Charter Hall (CTOUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Charter Hall.

Q

What sector and industry does Charter Hall (CTOUF) operate in?

A

Charter Hall is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.