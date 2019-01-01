QQQ
Costain Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company which offers solutions and services. It provides engineering and technology solutions and advisory and development, design, management, project delivery, technology integration and asset optimization and support services to highways, nuclear, oil and gas, power, rail, water sectors. The company has two segments Transportation and Natural resources. Transportation segment covers highways, rail and nuclear markets and Natural resources segment comprises of water, power and oil and gas markets.

