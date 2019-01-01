Corporate Travel Management provides travel services mainly for corporate customers across the Americas, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, and Asia. The company has built scale and breadth through both organic growth and acquisitions. As of 2021, Corporate Travel is the world's fourth-largest corporate travel management company based with pro forma, pre-COVID-19 total transaction volumes of AUD 11 billion, but it remains a relative minnow in the highly fragmented USD 1.5 trillion global market. The company offers expertise and personalised service to corporate clients spanning several industries such as government, healthcare, mining, energy, infrastructure, and construction. Before the pandemic, more than 60% of the group's client travel was domestic (within country) in nature.