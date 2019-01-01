QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.06 - 18.59
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
141.6M
Outstanding
Corporate Travel Management provides travel services mainly for corporate customers across the Americas, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, and Asia. The company has built scale and breadth through both organic growth and acquisitions. As of 2021, Corporate Travel is the world's fourth-largest corporate travel management company based with pro forma, pre-COVID-19 total transaction volumes of AUD 11 billion, but it remains a relative minnow in the highly fragmented USD 1.5 trillion global market. The company offers expertise and personalised service to corporate clients spanning several industries such as government, healthcare, mining, energy, infrastructure, and construction. Before the pandemic, more than 60% of the group's client travel was domestic (within country) in nature.

Corporate Travel Mgmt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corporate Travel Mgmt (CTMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corporate Travel Mgmt (OTCPK: CTMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corporate Travel Mgmt's (CTMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Corporate Travel Mgmt.

Q

What is the target price for Corporate Travel Mgmt (CTMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Corporate Travel Mgmt

Q

Current Stock Price for Corporate Travel Mgmt (CTMLF)?

A

The stock price for Corporate Travel Mgmt (OTCPK: CTMLF) is $15.07 last updated Fri Nov 26 2021 15:36:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Corporate Travel Mgmt (CTMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Corporate Travel Mgmt.

Q

When is Corporate Travel Mgmt (OTCPK:CTMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Corporate Travel Mgmt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Corporate Travel Mgmt (CTMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corporate Travel Mgmt.

Q

What sector and industry does Corporate Travel Mgmt (CTMLF) operate in?

A

Corporate Travel Mgmt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.