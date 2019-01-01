QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
561.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.87
Shares
7.9B
Outstanding
CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd is a provider of strategic natural resources and key commodities. Its activities are the export of commodity products including aluminium ingots, coal, iron ore, alumina and copper; and the import of other commodity products and manufactured goods including steel, and vehicle and industrial batteries and tyres in Australia. The company's segments include Aluminium smelting, Coal, Import and export of commodities, and crude oil. Geographic areas of operation include Asian countries which are also the highest revenue generating segment and a few other countries.

CITIC Resources Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CITIC Resources Holdings (CTJHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CITIC Resources Holdings (OTCPK: CTJHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CITIC Resources Holdings's (CTJHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CITIC Resources Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for CITIC Resources Holdings (CTJHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CITIC Resources Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for CITIC Resources Holdings (CTJHF)?

A

The stock price for CITIC Resources Holdings (OTCPK: CTJHF) is $0.0715 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 14:33:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CITIC Resources Holdings (CTJHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CITIC Resources Holdings.

Q

When is CITIC Resources Holdings (OTCPK:CTJHF) reporting earnings?

A

CITIC Resources Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CITIC Resources Holdings (CTJHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CITIC Resources Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CITIC Resources Holdings (CTJHF) operate in?

A

CITIC Resources Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.