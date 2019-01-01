CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd is a provider of strategic natural resources and key commodities. Its activities are the export of commodity products including aluminium ingots, coal, iron ore, alumina and copper; and the import of other commodity products and manufactured goods including steel, and vehicle and industrial batteries and tyres in Australia. The company's segments include Aluminium smelting, Coal, Import and export of commodities, and crude oil. Geographic areas of operation include Asian countries which are also the highest revenue generating segment and a few other countries.