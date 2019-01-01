QQQ
Range
0.59 - 0.59
Vol / Avg.
8.4K/24.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 1.6
Mkt Cap
41.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.59
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
70.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

P2 Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy P2 Gold (CTIMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of P2 Gold (OTCPK: CTIMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are P2 Gold's (CTIMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for P2 Gold.

Q

What is the target price for P2 Gold (CTIMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for P2 Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for P2 Gold (CTIMF)?

A

The stock price for P2 Gold (OTCPK: CTIMF) is $0.59411 last updated Today at 4:52:18 PM.

Q

Does P2 Gold (CTIMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for P2 Gold.

Q

When is P2 Gold (OTCPK:CTIMF) reporting earnings?

A

P2 Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is P2 Gold (CTIMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for P2 Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does P2 Gold (CTIMF) operate in?

A

P2 Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.