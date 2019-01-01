QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
41.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
78M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CTI Logistics Ltd is an integrated shipping and logistics company. It is organized into four operating segments, being Transport, Logistics, Property, and Other. The Transport Services segment includes the provision of the courier, taxi truck, parcel distribution, and fleet management. Logistics services include the provision of warehousing and distribution, specialized flooring logistics, supply-based management services, and document storage services. The property segment includes rental of owner-occupied and investment property. The Other segment is engaged in the provision of security services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CTI Logistics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CTI Logistics (CTILF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CTI Logistics (OTCPK: CTILF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CTI Logistics's (CTILF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CTI Logistics.

Q

What is the target price for CTI Logistics (CTILF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CTI Logistics

Q

Current Stock Price for CTI Logistics (CTILF)?

A

The stock price for CTI Logistics (OTCPK: CTILF) is $0.53 last updated Wed Jan 29 2020 15:13:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CTI Logistics (CTILF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CTI Logistics.

Q

When is CTI Logistics (OTCPK:CTILF) reporting earnings?

A

CTI Logistics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CTI Logistics (CTILF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CTI Logistics.

Q

What sector and industry does CTI Logistics (CTILF) operate in?

A

CTI Logistics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.