CTI Logistics Ltd is an integrated shipping and logistics company. It is organized into four operating segments, being Transport, Logistics, Property, and Other. The Transport Services segment includes the provision of the courier, taxi truck, parcel distribution, and fleet management. Logistics services include the provision of warehousing and distribution, specialized flooring logistics, supply-based management services, and document storage services. The property segment includes rental of owner-occupied and investment property. The Other segment is engaged in the provision of security services.