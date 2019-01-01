QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Centaurus Diamond Technologies Inc is a development stage company involved in processing cultured diamonds. It is in the early stages and is primarily focused on researching and developing its technology for the manufacture of industrial grade cultured diamonds that are chemically, optically and physically the same as their natural counterparts, integrating the intellectual property it has acquired through the acquisition, and the evaluation of acquisitions and/or partnerships.

Centaurus Diamond Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centaurus Diamond (CTDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centaurus Diamond (OTCEM: CTDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Centaurus Diamond's (CTDT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Centaurus Diamond.

Q

What is the target price for Centaurus Diamond (CTDT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Centaurus Diamond

Q

Current Stock Price for Centaurus Diamond (CTDT)?

A

The stock price for Centaurus Diamond (OTCEM: CTDT) is $0.0001 last updated Today at 2:30:19 PM.

Q

Does Centaurus Diamond (CTDT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centaurus Diamond.

Q

When is Centaurus Diamond (OTCEM:CTDT) reporting earnings?

A

Centaurus Diamond does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Centaurus Diamond (CTDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centaurus Diamond.

Q

What sector and industry does Centaurus Diamond (CTDT) operate in?

A

Centaurus Diamond is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.