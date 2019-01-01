Centaurus Energy Inc is an independent upstream oil and gas company that engages in conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The core business activities include exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds over 950,000 net acres within four provinces in Argentina where it is focused on the delineation of large petroleum in-place unconventional resources in the Vaca Muerta and Agrio shales, in addition to multiple tight sand plays.