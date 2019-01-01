QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/710.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
544.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Centaurus Energy Inc is an independent upstream oil and gas company that engages in conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The core business activities include exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds over 950,000 net acres within four provinces in Argentina where it is focused on the delineation of large petroleum in-place unconventional resources in the Vaca Muerta and Agrio shales, in addition to multiple tight sand plays.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Centaurus Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centaurus Energy (CTARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centaurus Energy (OTCQB: CTARF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Centaurus Energy's (CTARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Centaurus Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Centaurus Energy (CTARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Centaurus Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Centaurus Energy (CTARF)?

A

The stock price for Centaurus Energy (OTCQB: CTARF) is $0.0092 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:46:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Centaurus Energy (CTARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centaurus Energy.

Q

When is Centaurus Energy (OTCQB:CTARF) reporting earnings?

A

Centaurus Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Centaurus Energy (CTARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centaurus Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Centaurus Energy (CTARF) operate in?

A

Centaurus Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.