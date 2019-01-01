QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.78 - 9.83
Vol / Avg.
98.1K/24.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 10.51
Mkt Cap
501.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.79
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
51.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Carney Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carney Technology (CTAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carney Technology (NASDAQ: CTAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carney Technology's (CTAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carney Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Carney Technology (CTAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carney Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Carney Technology (CTAQ)?

A

The stock price for Carney Technology (NASDAQ: CTAQ) is $9.8 last updated Today at 4:23:16 PM.

Q

Does Carney Technology (CTAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carney Technology.

Q

When is Carney Technology (NASDAQ:CTAQ) reporting earnings?

A

Carney Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carney Technology (CTAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carney Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Carney Technology (CTAQ) operate in?

A

Carney Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.