A.M. Castle & Co is a U.S based specialty metals distribution company. It offers engineered specialty grades and alloys, as well as processing services. Its core products include nickel alloys, aluminum, titanium, stainless steel, and carbon in various forms, such as plates, bars, tubing, and coil. Its customers operate within the durable equipment, aerospace, heavy industrial equipment, industrial goods, construction equipment, and retail sectors. The company also performs specialized fabrications for its customers through a network of pre-qualified subcontractors. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, China, and other countries.

A.M. Castle Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy A.M. Castle (CTAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of A.M. Castle (OTCEM: CTAM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are A.M. Castle's (CTAM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for A.M. Castle.

Q

What is the target price for A.M. Castle (CTAM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for A.M. Castle

Q

Current Stock Price for A.M. Castle (CTAM)?

A

The stock price for A.M. Castle (OTCEM: CTAM) is $0.05 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:25:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does A.M. Castle (CTAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for A.M. Castle.

Q

When is A.M. Castle (OTCEM:CTAM) reporting earnings?

A

A.M. Castle does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is A.M. Castle (CTAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for A.M. Castle.

Q

What sector and industry does A.M. Castle (CTAM) operate in?

A

A.M. Castle is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.