A.M. Castle & Co is a U.S based specialty metals distribution company. It offers engineered specialty grades and alloys, as well as processing services. Its core products include nickel alloys, aluminum, titanium, stainless steel, and carbon in various forms, such as plates, bars, tubing, and coil. Its customers operate within the durable equipment, aerospace, heavy industrial equipment, industrial goods, construction equipment, and retail sectors. The company also performs specialized fabrications for its customers through a network of pre-qualified subcontractors. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, China, and other countries.