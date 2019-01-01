QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.62 - 0.72
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Capita is a provider of customer management, administration, and professional support services in the business process management market. The range of services includes business process management, business transformation services, corporate and administration services, customer management, debt solutions, digital software solutions, financial services, human resources and recruitment services, information technology, legal services, property and infrastructure, and travel and events services. The company offers its services to the public as well as the private sector, primarily in the United Kingdom.

Capita Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capita (CTAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capita (OTCPK: CTAGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Capita's (CTAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capita.

Q

What is the target price for Capita (CTAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capita

Q

Current Stock Price for Capita (CTAGF)?

A

The stock price for Capita (OTCPK: CTAGF) is $0.62 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 15:00:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capita (CTAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capita.

Q

When is Capita (OTCPK:CTAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Capita does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capita (CTAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capita.

Q

What sector and industry does Capita (CTAGF) operate in?

A

Capita is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.