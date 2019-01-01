|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Capita (OTCPK: CTAGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Capita.
There is no analysis for Capita
The stock price for Capita (OTCPK: CTAGF) is $0.62 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 15:00:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Capita.
Capita does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Capita.
Capita is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.