Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd is an investment holding company in the People's Republic of China. Principally, it is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and trading of modern Chinese medicines. The company's products comprise injection, soft capsule, granule, and others of which injection generates maximum revenue to the company.

China Shineway Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Shineway (CSWYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Shineway (OTCPK: CSWYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Shineway's (CSWYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Shineway.

Q

What is the target price for China Shineway (CSWYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Shineway

Q

Current Stock Price for China Shineway (CSWYY)?

A

The stock price for China Shineway (OTCPK: CSWYY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Shineway (CSWYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 5, 2018.

Q

When is China Shineway (OTCPK:CSWYY) reporting earnings?

A

China Shineway does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Shineway (CSWYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Shineway.

Q

What sector and industry does China Shineway (CSWYY) operate in?

A

China Shineway is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.