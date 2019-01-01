QQQ
Range
56.06 - 58
Vol / Avg.
6.5K/15.7K
Div / Yield
1.08/1.86%
52 Wk
51.15 - 63.95
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
48.83
Open
58
P/E
27.23
EPS
0.59
Shares
27.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Computer Services Inc (CSI) is a customer service company that delivers innovative technology solutions to banks, financial institutions, and other businesses nationwide. The company offers services related to bank and payment processing, cloud-based banking security, mobile and internet solutions, electronic distribution, regulatory compliance, and managed services. Its operating segment includes Enterprise Banking Group (EBG) and Business Solutions Group (BSG). The company generates maximum revenue from EBG segment.

Computer Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Computer Services (CSVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Computer Services (OTCQX: CSVI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Computer Services's (CSVI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Computer Services.

Q

What is the target price for Computer Services (CSVI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Computer Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Computer Services (CSVI)?

A

The stock price for Computer Services (OTCQX: CSVI) is $56.06 last updated Today at 4:50:11 PM.

Q

Does Computer Services (CSVI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Computer Services (OTCQX:CSVI) reporting earnings?

A

Computer Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Computer Services (CSVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Computer Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Computer Services (CSVI) operate in?

A

Computer Services is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.